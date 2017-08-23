Natalie Berg

Natalie Berg is Retail Insights Director at Planet Retail, responsible for driving the analyst's strategic insights. She has over a decade’s experience providing analysis and opinion on the world’s largest retailers with a particular focus on supermarkets, discounting and online retail. She is a regular TV and radio commentator for UK retail news with appearances on the BBC, Sky, CNBC and Bloomberg. Natalie has published work on key industry topics such as the rise of click & collect and private label trends, and her first book Walmart: Key Insights and Practical Lessons from the World’s Largest Retailer was published in 2012 to coincide with the company's 50th anniversary. She holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from the University of Connecticut and also studied at Ecole Supérieure de Commerce in Grenoble, France.