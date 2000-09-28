Andrea Baron
National showpiece sets the stage
Deputy agriculture minister Joyce Quin will officially open the National Fruit Show on October 18-19.
Farmers encouraged to take to new markets
The National Association of Farmers Markets is encouraging more farmers and growers to take part in markets across the theh UK.
NFU says keep up pressure on road fuel taxes
As protests over the price of fuel begin to break down, the National Farmers' Union asserts that the pressure to cut road fuel taxes must be maintained.
Million advertising campaign launch for tractor logo
A £1 million advertising campaign will be launched this autumn for the red tractor logo, which identifies quality food.
Minister calls for potato barrier relief
World potato trade leaders were challenged this week to reject trade barriers on the basis that they have no place in modern global business.
Poupart sells catering wholesale business
Poupart Ltd has announced the sale of its Manchester catering distribution business to Dickinson Catering Services.
SAAGA hails campaign a success
The South African Growers' Association's 2000 UK promotional campaign is welcomed as another success.
Organics sector riled by FSA paper
Following the publication last week of a Food Standards Agency position paper on organic foods, the Soil Association has expressed disappointment in its stance.
HMI releases annual report
The first annual report for the Horticultural Marketing Inspectorate is now available.
Apple drop gives no comfort to growers
Although a decrease of five per cent in total European top fruit production is predicted for 2000, there is still little sign of a long-term reversal of the oversupply situation.
RB backs its organic roots
From next month RB Organics, the organics division of root-vegetable grower and marketeer Isleham Fresh Produce, will operae a dedicated organics facility at its Stanley's Farm site in Yaxley.
Biga tips on icebergs
British Iceberg Growers' Association members are working to try and unite all field-lettuce growers in one organisation.
Fyffes to close Kent site
Fyffes has announced the closure of its Multifresh facility at Crossways Business Park, Dartford.
Fisher Fresh Vegetables merges with Fisher Foods
Fisher Fresh Vegetables to join the Fisher Foods chilled produce division from September 1.
Growers face water bill woe
Grower concern is mounting over the possible licensing of trickle irrigation.
Scots slam fuel prices
The National Farmers' Union of Scotland has called on the government to review the impact of high fuel prices on the rural economy.
NFU welcomes Maff's prolongation of face-to-face service
The NFU has welcomed Maff's intention to maintain its face-to-face service for farmers over the next four years.
Tesco tips the scales
Tesco plans to revert to displaying weights in imperial measures.
Boswell returns to organic farming
Colin Boswell, a former NFU branch chairman who was fined for illegal pesticide spraying, is to go organic.
BPC invests in purchasing research
The British Potato Council is to undertake major research into the potato-purchasing habits of consumers.