Chris White

Chris White has worked as a journalist in the fresh produce business for more than 25 years. Having previously been editor of Eurofruit Magazine and Asiafruit Magazine, he is now managing director of Fruitnet Media International.

Chris has travelled extensively during his time as a journalist and has a built up a wide range of contacts in the business. He also moderates a number of the company's fresh produce business conferences.

Contact info

Tel:
+44 20 7501 3700
Fax:
+44 20 7501 0306
Email:
chris@fruitnet.com

