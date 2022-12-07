Chris White
Chris White has worked as a journalist in the fresh produce business for more than 25 years. Having previously been editor of Eurofruit Magazine and Asiafruit Magazine, he is now managing director of Fruitnet Media International.
Chris has travelled extensively during his time as a journalist and has a built up a wide range of contacts in the business. He also moderates a number of the company's fresh produce business conferences.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 3700
- Fax:
- +44 20 7501 0306
- Email:
- chris@fruitnet.com
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 94 · Abs van Rooyen, Clemengold
Chris and Abs discuss the impact of branding in the fresh produce business
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 93 · Carlos Bonet & José Vottero, Fresh Fruit-X
Carlos and José speak with Chris about tapping into the potential of the Asian market as the engine of the planet shifts to the east
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 92 · Russell Allwell, Driscoll’s Europe
As the world’s largest berry marketer continues to grow, what opportunities exist to increase sales of fresh berries further?
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 91 · Yuyuh Sukmana, Vanguard International
Vanguard’s Yuyuh Sukmana speaks with Chris White about the prospects for South-East Asia
- Video
George Kallitsis, Protofanousis
Chris White speaks to George Kallitsis, commercial director of Protofanousis, about the Greek exporter’s brand new kiwifruit packing facility
- Article
Proto triples capacity with new kiwifruit facility
€10m investment enables new export push as Greek exporter prepares to handle more than 20,000 tonnes of fruit this season
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 90 · Matt Palise, Red Rich Fruits
Matt discusses the challenges that the fresh produce industry faces in Australia given high costs in areas such as labour
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 89 · Anne Dingstad, Saga Robotics
Chris and Anne discuss whether automation can become a creator of value in the fresh produce business
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 88 · David Axiotis and John Hey, Asia Fruit Logistica
Asia’s premier fresh produce exhibition and conference event welcomes the industry to Thailand in November
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 87 · Kristian Moeller, GlobalGAP
Kristian Moeller of GlobalGAP talks to Chris White about the latest improvements to the world’s most widely used system to certify fresh fruit and vegetables
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 86 · Marc Peyres, Blue Whale
Marc Peyres of Blue Whale talks Chris White about the major challenges facing growers and exporters of apples and pears in Europe and the rest of the world
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 85 · Dominik Wozniak and Philippe Binard, WAPA
Chris discusses the European apple and pear forecasts that were recently released at Prognosfruit in Serbia
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 84 · Matt Holland, TIVE
TIVE’s sales director for UK, Ireland and Nordic markets talks about the increasing connectivity and transparency of the supply chain
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 83 · Bostjan Novak, Evrosad
Chris speaks with the general manager of Evrosad’s new fresh fruit and vegetable retail store
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 82 · Rob Harrison, Berry Gardens
Berry Gardens commercial director speaks about the recent Driscoll’s news and the future of the berry business
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 81 · Johnathan Sutton, Westfalia
Westfalia’s group safety and environment executive talks about driving the company’s sustainability strategy
- Podcasts
Fruitbox 80 · Margriet Looije, Looye Kwekers
Margriet joined Chris White live on stage at this year’s Global Tomato Congress in The Hague
- Article
‘Food shopping should be a joy, not a chore’
Comment: Why I’m feeling conflicted about my visit to Amazon Fresh’s new till-less store in west London
- Article
Exclusive: Amazon Fresh opens in London
Fruitnet’s Chris White visits Amazon’s innovative till-free supermarket on the store’s first day of trading
- Article
Asia Fruit Logistica goes digital
Chris White talks to Asia Fruit Logistica’s Will Wollbold about its new digital platform Asia Fruit Logistica ON