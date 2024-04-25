Eva Ketel

Eva Ketel has a BSc, MSc and PhD in Nutrition and Health. She is working as a scientific researcher in the Physiology and Product Quality team of the Business Unit Greenhouse Horticulture at Wageningen University & Research. Her work aims to define, measure and predict post-harvest product quality using new techniques such as imaging analysis and non-destructive sensors.

Contact info

Email:
Eva.Ketel@wur.nl