Eva Ketel has a BSc, MSc and PhD in Nutrition and Health. She is working as a scientific researcher in the Physiology and Product Quality team of the Business Unit Greenhouse Horticulture at Wageningen University & Research. Her work aims to define, measure and predict post-harvest product quality using new techniques such as imaging analysis and non-destructive sensors.
- Eva.Ketel@wur.nl
Non-destructive tools help predict tomato quality over time
Fighting food waste in tomatoes demands quality modelling using non-destructive tools, says Eva Ketel, scientific researcher in physiology and product quality at Wageningen University & Research