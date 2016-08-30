Hans Verwegen
Hans Verwegen is a marketing analyst in fresh produce with 35 years experience from seed to fork. He played an important role during the many years he worked on consumer and retail research at CBT, the Dutch association of CBT auctions, and following that at major fresh produce marketer The Greenery. Nowadays he works as a global marketing analyst for vegetable seed breeding specialist Enza Zaden.
- Analysis
Plenty of potential for European peppers
Enza Zaden's Hans Verwegen looks at the European pepper market and considers a possible comeback for the category.