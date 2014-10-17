Isabelle Szmigin
Isabelle Szmigin is Professor of Marketing at the University of Birmingham. She is interested in all aspects of consumption from the consumer and business perspective. She is particularly interested in consumption and social policy issues around alcohol and food. She is also interested in issues concerned with the future of marketing, retailing and social connections. She is widely published in academic journals and regularly appears as a commentator on TV and radio.
- Article
New problems posed for big brands
With discount retailers on the up, what impact could their growth have on the big brand names they refrain from stocking?