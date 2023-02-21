John Hey
John Hey is editor of Asiafruit and Asia editorial director for Fruitnet Media International. Since joining Asiafruit in 1999, John has travelled extensively to markets throughout Asia, as well as visiting fruit and vegetable suppliers in a number of exporting countries to the region, becoming in the process a respected authority on developments in the Asian and international fresh produce business.
In 2003, John established an office for Asiafruit in Melbourne, Australia. He subsequently oversaw the launch of Produce Plus, a new title for the fresh fruit and vegetable business in Australia and New Zealand.
John also manages conference programmes for the annual Asiafruit Congress – held alongside Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong – and other events organised by Asiafruit, such as Fresh Produce India and its China conference event, Asiafruit Market Insight. He has spoken at a number of industry conferences about the Asian and Australasian fresh fruit and vegetable business.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +61 3 9040 1602
- Fax:
- +61 3 9376 6052
- Email:
- john@fruitnet.com
