Julie Cleijne
Julie Cleijne is a naturopathic chef, and founder of Sustainable Kitchen Consultants. She works directly with farmers, foodservice, brands and independent retail to connect them to consumer needs, helping them become more sustainable and profitable.
Healthy Profits: health sells, so let’s harness it
In a new FPJ column called Healthy Profits, with accompanying video, nutrition-trained chef Julie Cleijne discusses opportunities to capitalise on the health trend and sell more produce