Kathy Miller

 
  • Article

    Rains sweep Spain

    2012-10-25T10:09:21

    Growers in south-eastern Spain are counting the cost this week after several days of torrential rainfall across the region last week.

  • Article

    Zespri's Italian job

    2012-10-25T10:09:06

    New Zealand kiwifruit exporter and marketer Zespri International has signed a deal with four Italian producers to grow Zespri Gold.

  • Article

    Commission raring to go

    2001-09-05T00:00:00

    A new policy commission looking at the future of the food supply chain in England is ready for work.

  • Article

    Organic target reached

    2001-09-05T00:00:00

    One of the UK's leading suppliers of organic root vegetables is celebrating its first two years by increasing investment.

  • Article

    PIP plan in place

    2001-09-05T00:00:00

    The long awaited Pesticides Initiative Programme (PIP) for the benefit of horticulture in developing countries is now up and running.

  • Article

    Box scheme birthday

    2001-09-04T00:00:00

    Organic box schemes are celebrating a decade as pioneer Northwood Farm marks its 10th birthday.

  • Article

    European success for Chile

    2001-09-04T00:00:00

    The export season for Chilean fruit in Europe is closing on a high note, according to the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association ö Europe.

  • Article

    Slowdown boost to sales

    2001-09-03T00:00:00

    An economic recession in the world's leading economies could prove a help to fruit sales, according to a new report.

  • Article

    Citrus growers aim high

    2001-09-03T00:00:00

    ArgentinaÕs beleaguered citrus growers are taking their grievances to the countryÕs president.

  • Article

    First kiwi forecast

    2001-09-03T00:00:00

    New Zealand kiwifruit exporter Zespri is forecasting per-tray returns to growers slightly below last yearÕs levels for the ongoing 2001-02 season in the face of strong volumes and soft prices.

  • Article

    Fyffes's fun on the fairway

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    Leading UK banana supplier Fyffes teamed up on the fairway with soap-opera stars in aid of charity last month.

  • Article

    Ecospray pest warning

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    A leading pest-control company has issued a warning to brassica and carrot growers to start field monitoring for potentially damaging pests, such as cabbage root fly, pictured, and carrot fly.

  • Article

    Belgium makes product debuts

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    The first crop of Flandria lollo biondo, lollo rosso and oakleaf lettuce started this week. Meanwhile, Flandria broccoli, pictured, has been delayed by cold, wet weather earlier this year.

  • Article

    EU must wait to negotiate

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    The European Union will not be able to start negotiations on farm support with applicant countries until the second half of 2002 because of political sensitivities in France, according to Cypriot foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

  • Article

    Group safeguards berries' image

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    National Summer Fruits, the body responsible for promoting the UK summer fruits industry, has formed a crisis management committee.

  • Article

    Market on track

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    One of London's wholesale markets has come to a crucial agreement over its future development.

  • Article

    Capespan seals grape deal

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    Capespan has signed an exclusive agreement with South African's ARC Infruitec-Nietvoorbij Institute for the marketing of its new table grape cultivars in all southern hemisphere countries, and in Egypt, Israel and Turkey.

  • Article

    New panellist welcomes early kiwi

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    Zespri has named a new panellist for the new NZ kiwifruit season.

  • Article

    Plimsoll sounds warning

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    If even only a mild recession hits the UK, then almost a third of all companies in the fresh produce industry risks failure, according to financial analyst Plimsoll Publishing.

  • Article

    Produce kits drive convenient cooking

    2001-05-31T00:00:00

    A new category of prepared fresh produce is being launched onto the UK market with the creation of an innovative concept in easy home cooking.

More by Kathy Miller