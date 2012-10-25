Kathy Miller
Rains sweep Spain
Growers in south-eastern Spain are counting the cost this week after several days of torrential rainfall across the region last week.
Zespri's Italian job
New Zealand kiwifruit exporter and marketer Zespri International has signed a deal with four Italian producers to grow Zespri Gold.
Commission raring to go
A new policy commission looking at the future of the food supply chain in England is ready for work.
Organic target reached
One of the UK's leading suppliers of organic root vegetables is celebrating its first two years by increasing investment.
PIP plan in place
The long awaited Pesticides Initiative Programme (PIP) for the benefit of horticulture in developing countries is now up and running.
Box scheme birthday
Organic box schemes are celebrating a decade as pioneer Northwood Farm marks its 10th birthday.
European success for Chile
The export season for Chilean fruit in Europe is closing on a high note, according to the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association ö Europe.
Slowdown boost to sales
An economic recession in the world's leading economies could prove a help to fruit sales, according to a new report.
Citrus growers aim high
ArgentinaÕs beleaguered citrus growers are taking their grievances to the countryÕs president.
First kiwi forecast
New Zealand kiwifruit exporter Zespri is forecasting per-tray returns to growers slightly below last yearÕs levels for the ongoing 2001-02 season in the face of strong volumes and soft prices.
Fyffes's fun on the fairway
Leading UK banana supplier Fyffes teamed up on the fairway with soap-opera stars in aid of charity last month.
Ecospray pest warning
A leading pest-control company has issued a warning to brassica and carrot growers to start field monitoring for potentially damaging pests, such as cabbage root fly, pictured, and carrot fly.
Belgium makes product debuts
The first crop of Flandria lollo biondo, lollo rosso and oakleaf lettuce started this week. Meanwhile, Flandria broccoli, pictured, has been delayed by cold, wet weather earlier this year.
EU must wait to negotiate
The European Union will not be able to start negotiations on farm support with applicant countries until the second half of 2002 because of political sensitivities in France, according to Cypriot foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides.
Group safeguards berries' image
National Summer Fruits, the body responsible for promoting the UK summer fruits industry, has formed a crisis management committee.
Market on track
One of London's wholesale markets has come to a crucial agreement over its future development.
Capespan seals grape deal
Capespan has signed an exclusive agreement with South African's ARC Infruitec-Nietvoorbij Institute for the marketing of its new table grape cultivars in all southern hemisphere countries, and in Egypt, Israel and Turkey.
New panellist welcomes early kiwi
Zespri has named a new panellist for the new NZ kiwifruit season.
Plimsoll sounds warning
If even only a mild recession hits the UK, then almost a third of all companies in the fresh produce industry risks failure, according to financial analyst Plimsoll Publishing.
Produce kits drive convenient cooking
A new category of prepared fresh produce is being launched onto the UK market with the creation of an innovative concept in easy home cooking.