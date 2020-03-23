Lisa Cork
Lisa is a produce marketing specialist and founder of consultancy firm Fresh Produce Marketing. Lisa has over 20 years experience helping produce companies around the world extract more value and get more sales from their marketing, branding and packaging spend. Her current focus is helping growers and marketers turn plain, perfunctory brand and packaging messages into powerful and persuasive on-pack messages that drive sales, capture attention and build better relationships with customers.
- Tel:
- +64 9815 5944
- Email:
- lisa@freshproducemarketing.com
