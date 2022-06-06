Luke Wood
Luke is the CEO of Escavox, a technology company that generates data and analysis on the experience of fresh produce as it moves through the supply chain.
Contact info
- Email:
- luke@escavox.com
- Comment
How you win from tackling food waste
Escavox chief executive Luke Wood on why the food waste challenge should be viewed as an opportunity, not a cost
- Article
Finding your voice in a world of white noise
When it comes to supply chain management, the power to choose your own adventure is within your grasp