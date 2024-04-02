Naomi Farmer
Naomi is owner and creative director of UK-based branding agency Brandbloom.
Comment: Create a credible brand presence that sells
How can fresh produce brand owners get their trademarked products seen by supermarket shoppers? That’s not always easy, but also not impossible, says Naomi Farmer of Brandbloom
Building a brand for the online market
Naomi Turner of UK-based agency Pink Sky summarises her Global Berry Congress workshop on digital branding