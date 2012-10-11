Ray Gilmer
Ray Gilmer is vice-president of issues management and communications at Washington DC-based fresh produce trade association United Fresh.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +1 202 303 3400
- Article
United quizzes presidential candidates
Campaign season is here in the US, with the presidential election set for 6 November, and for many of those in the fresh produce industry the day cannot come soon enough
- Article
Decision time for Farm Bill
The new US Farm Bill will inevitably see cuts made to certain areas, but fresh fruit and vegetables remain a priority following forward steps taken in the 2008 bill