Ray Gilmer is vice-president of issues management and communications at Washington DC-based fresh produce trade association United Fresh.

    United quizzes presidential candidates

    2012-10-11T09:18:13

    Campaign season is here in the US, with the presidential election set for 6 November, and for many of those in the fresh produce industry the day cannot come soon enough

    Decision time for Farm Bill

    2012-04-10T10:35:45

    The new US Farm Bill will inevitably see cuts made to certain areas, but fresh fruit and vegetables remain a priority following forward steps taken in the 2008 bill