Siebe van Wijk
Siebe is managing director of The Fruit Republic, one of Vietnam's leading fresh fruit companies. He set up the company with fellow Dutch enterpreneur Irmen Mantingh in 2009 to help Vietnam's smallholder farmers develop professional and sustainable production systems and capitalise on opportunities in global and domestic markets.
Vit C boost in Vietnam's fight against Covid
The Fruit Republic delivers citrus to free food stalls in quarantined areas of Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho