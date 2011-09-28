Stuart Todd
Stuart Todd is a freelance journalist based in the UK.
- Article
Relief as French terminal captures traffic
After Agrexco setback earlier in September, Séte has turned to GF Group subsidiary Cosiarma
- Article
Le Maire promises aid
The French agriculture minister has attempted to placate growers by announcing plans for a series of measures
- Article
French growers ready for further action
France’s fruit and vegetable producers have warned that members are ready to take action against 'cheap imports'