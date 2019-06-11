Alessandra Ravaioli

Alessandra Ravaioli is president of Italian association Le Donne dell'Ortofrutta, Europe's first industry group for female professionals in the fruit and veg business, and the founder of marketing agency RP Circuiti Multimedia. With more than two decades experience in fresh produce marketing, Alessandra is also one of Italy's most respected PR professionals and continues to advise leading agency CSO Italy on strategic marketing projects.