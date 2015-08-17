Chris Redfern
Chris Redfern is a foreign exchange dealer working with business clients on behalf of Moneycorp.
- Article
China shakes world currencies
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern explains why lowering the yuan has hit every country with significant exports to China
- Article
Major currencies slip to lowest level in years
As currencies around the world succumb to domestic issues, sterling rallied, explains Moneycorp's Chris Redfern
- Article
Top dollar week for US currency
Moneycorp analyst Chris Redfern on a good week for the US dollar, the Swiss franc and the euro
- Article
Pound pounds opposition to top currency chart
Biggest difference to sterling's result was made by the minutes of April's Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting
- Article
Bucking bronco of a week for US dollar
The dollar had achieved a five-year high against sterling, but it was not a conclusive break and the dollar retreated
- Article
Greece still threatens euro stability
Investors reassured by short-term Greece-EU agreement but euro continues to fall ahead of quantitative easing measures
- Article
Greece is the word in euro new year
The possibility of Greece leaving the currency union has got tongues wagging over how the EU will cope, says Moneycorp's Chris Redfern
- Article
Chris Redfern: The economic winners of 2014
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern on which currencies saw out the year on a high and why the pound has gone from strength to strength
- Article
Chris Redfern: Yen and Swiss franc save the day
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern on why investors turned away from commodity-orientated currencies this week
- Article
US and Canada revel in joint triumph
Moneycorp analyst Chris Redfern on a good week for the North American nations, and a less positive one for Australia and New Zealand
- Article
Few currencies covering themselves in glory
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern on why the yen, antipodean dollars and euro have done little to impress on the FX markets this week
- Article
The Old Lady haunts sterling
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern on why the Bank of England's Inflation Report cost sterling 2 per cent of its value
- Article
Central banks make their mark
Moneycorp analyst Chris Redfern on a weak week for the world's major currencies
- Article
Commodity currencies advance as China grows
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern on why China's latest GDP figures came as a relief to investors
- Article
Shock employment figures hammer Aussie dollar
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern reports on how unexpectedly poor Australian employment numbers have driven investors to sell
- Article
New zeal for New Zealand
Moneycorp analyst Chris Redfern on a sharp turn in fortunes for 'the kiwi', and a slump for the pound after a period of resurgence
- Article
Nightmare for New Zealand
Moneycorp analyst on how the kiwi currency was weakest among the majors for four days in a row, as prime minister intervenes
- Article
Scottish boost for sterling but uncertainty remains
Moneycorp's Chris Redfern on why the Scottish referendum result may not mean serenity for sterling just yet
- Article
Sterling whirling back up currency chart
Moneycorp analyst Chris Redfern on a turnaround in fortunes for sterling, despite the Scottish independence referendum looming large
- Article
Scottish saga stunts sterling
Moneycorp analyst Chris Redfern on how the upcoming Scottish independence referendum is causing havoc for the UK's currency