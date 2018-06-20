Cindy van Rijswick
Cindy van Rijswick works as an analyst focusing on the fruit, vegetable and floriculture sectors for RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
Cindy has published various reports and presented her findings at several industry events, while playing an instrumental role in providing relevant analyses and commentary to inform deals made by Rabobank.
Before joining Rabobank in 2001, Cindy worked for the Dutch Agricultural Economic Institute and the European Parliament, also as a research analyst in the produce sector.
Cindy graduated as an Economist at Tilburg University in 1997.
