David Burrows
David Burrows is a freelance journalist and editor specialising in business sustainability. He is also editor-in-chief at Footprint, and has previously worked for The Grocer.
- Article
Tesco alters supply chain logistics to cut food waste
Supermarket claims to have added up to 10 days of shelf life with new approach to packing
- Article
The Great Waste Debate
Tesco has laid bare the extent of food waste this week and promised to tackle the problem, but will it be enough, asks David Burrows
- Article
EU 'disadvantaged without GM'
NFU tells Lords EU committee that tough standards are making life difficult for growers and suppliers