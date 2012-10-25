Ed Bedington

Ed Bedington is a former editor of the Fresh Produce Journal.

    SA citrus exporters urged to avoid Spain

    2012-10-25T10:22:17

    South African citrus exporters are being urged to avoid shipping fruit to Spain due to stringent inspection processes.

    Greenvale gains Royal approval

    2006-05-01T17:01:00

    Greenvale is celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation.

    Bing to start with a bang

    2006-05-01T15:01:01

    Poor weather has delayed harvesting of California Bing cherries but supplies are on course to arrive in early June, the California Cherry Advisory Board has confirmed.

    Angus AVA go at Taste of Scotland

    2006-05-01T13:01:02

    Angus soft Fruits have been getting the consumer appetite whetted with tasting sessions at the Taste of Scotland show last week.

    Put your questions to Re:fresh

    2006-05-01T08:01:02

    The Re:fresh Partnership has lined up a series of hard-hitting industry leaders to be interviewed on-stage during this year’s Re:fresh Conference 2006.

    Asda goes local on soft fruit

    2006-04-30T16:01:01

    Asda is extending the scope of its local sourcing when it comes to strawberries, with a little help from Advanced Marketing Services.

    Welsh produce to the fore for pub chain

    2006-04-30T14:01:01

    A leading Welsh wholesaler has landed a deal to supply a leading pub chain with local produce.

    FTA fears not realised

    2006-04-30T12:01:00

    The practical impact of the compulsory 48-hour working week has not lived up to the industry’s fears but the cost burden is significant, according to the Freight Transport Association (FTA).

    Family firm invests for success

    2006-04-29T15:01:00

    A family firm supplying flowers, plants and vegetables for more than 160 years is now at the cutting edge of technology after a shake-up.

    Somerfield signs up Hazeldene

    2006-04-29T09:01:00

    Hazeldene foods is celebrating after signing up Somerfield as a new customer.

    Kidney transplant for trader

    2006-04-28T10:01:00

    As FPJ went to press this week, two New Covent Garden-based brothers were embarking on a joint venture that puts the daily turmoil of the fruit trade well and truly in the shade.

    Government to scrap school scheme

    2006-04-28T08:01:01

    The government is pulling the plug on the School Fruit & Vegetable Scheme and the fresh produce industry has 18 months to assist in the creation of a suitable replacement.

    Booths makes move

    2006-04-27T11:01:01

    Re:fresh award-winning retailer Booths has relocated its Lancashire-based headquarters to state-of-the-art offices tailor-made to help its staff achieve their business objectives.

    Brazil launches apple promotion

    2006-04-27T09:01:02

    Brazilian apple producers are hoping for success in the UK this season with the launch of a new promotion.

  Pino Calacagni
    Freshfel takes China to task

    2006-04-26T12:01:00

    Freshfel has led a trade delegation to China in a bid to open the market up to European exporters of fruit and vegetables.

    Retailers bullying local authorities

    2006-04-26T08:01:00

    Local councils and authorities are being ‘bullied’ into approving plans for new and extended supermarket stores, a team of independent researchers has alleged.

    Small change from government

    2006-04-25T16:01:01

    The government is launching another new campaign to encourage people to eat more fruit and veg to improve their health.

    Tesco records £2.25bn profit success

    2006-04-25T09:20:51

    Tesco has revealed record breaking underlying profits of £2.25 billion, 17 per cent up on the year before.

    Tesco's south-east convenience plans

    2006-04-25T09:01:01

    Tesco is planning to open as many as 100 convenience stores in the south-east over the next decade, it has been reported.

    Co-op backs British on tomatoes

    2006-04-24T15:01:02

    The Co-operative Group is showing its support for British tomatoes this season, with a little help from suppliers IVG White.

