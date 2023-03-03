Fred Searle
Belgium ‘ready’ to fill UK supermarket shelves
As Belgium’s glasshouse season gets underway, BelOrta says it can help UK retailers solve produce shortages – but only if the price is right
‘The UK needs more POs’, says BelOrta
CEO of Belgian fresh produce co-op advises British growers to form more producer organisations to help them command higher prices with retailers
Blue Skies celebrates 25 years of ‘people, profit and quality’
Adding value at source, employing local people, and transforming communities has been central to the supplier’s approach since sending its first fruit to UK in 1998
NFU launches horticultural growth strategy
Strategy sets out actions government should take to enable horticultural growth and deliver on Food Strategy pledge
UK is ‘missing opportunities’ to import from Uganda
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni calls on Britain to invest in Ugandan fruit and vegetable production but stresses the need for value addition at source
Major tomato shortages as Morocco faces ‘perfect storm’
Flooding, cold temperatures and cancelled ferries have caused significant supply problems in Moroccan tomatoes, according to importers
Gary Marshall calls for major industry rethink
NCGM wholesaler says supply chains need to place more value on fresh produce and “develop a collective sense of realism” as the trade contends with supply shortages and astronomical spot prices
AHDB successor reveals new crop protection arrangements
Horticultural Crop Protection Ltd explains how funding for EAMUs and EAs will work as AHDB petitioners hit back at AHDB grant for the new company
Weather volatility is 'wiping the floor' with inflation
Extreme weather events are principal cause of industry’s chronic supply shortages and sky-high spot prices, according to Tim O’Malley of Nationwide Produce
British Growers announces string of producer events
Calendar includes conferences on carrots, onions and herbs, as well as demo days for carrots, leeks and weeding
Sakata unveils Purple Magic broccoli
Breeder launches eye-catching purple-stemmed variety aimed at boosting vegetable’s health credentials
Climate change researcher calls for radical industry mindset shift
Lancaster University professor Mike Berners-Lee urges acceleration of agroecological and integrated farming practices at LEAF Conference
Strawberry production underway at UK’s largest vertical farm
BerryWorld partners with Dutch agtech firm Smartkas to offer year-round strawberry supply from new facility in Essex
Lidl launches £10k prize draw to boost fresh produce sales
Discounter incentivises fresh fruit and vegetable purchases with cash prize draw
UK production is under threat. How can we secure its future?
Production costs appear to be unsustainable for many UK fruit and vegetable growers, and industry leaders warn that this will push production abroad. What should retailers, supply chains and the government do to support British producers?
Linton Growing joins Driscoll’s nursery network
Linton Growing becomes fifth UK plant propagator to join Driscoll’s nursery network following “stringent” audit
Jazz partners with star chef Mark Aisthorpe
Apple brand collaborates with chef that rose to fame in last year’s Great British Menu, creating series of recipes that help fight food waste
The Summer Berry Company's green gains
The Summer Berry Company’s ESG manager Silvina Morais tells FPJ why the producer has adopted an ecological approach as it faces up to climate change and looks to expand despite the current cost pressures
Sormac opens UK office
Vegetable machinery firm launches dedicated UK business in Suffolk following growth in UK and Irish markets
McCain to invest £35m in British farming
Frozen potato specialist commits to paying growers 31% more to help them manage cost inflation