Hayley Campbell-Gibbons

Hayley Campbell-Gibbons is chief horticultural adviser at the National Farmers' Union.

    Rebel with a cause

    2019-09-19T16:55:47

    As the Labour Party divides itself over Corbyn, Brexit and anti-Semitism, life peer and former farming minister Lord Rooker opens up to Hayley Campbell-Gibbons about leadership, the restructuring of UK politics and what Labour stands for today

    Trading Places

    2018-08-14T17:03:07

    As the deadline for the UK’s departure from the EU gets ever closer, NFU chief horticultural adviser Hayley Campbell-Gibbons analyses the fresh produce trade between the two sides and addresses the key questions facing the industry

    Healthy and harmonious?

    2018-04-09T10:45:45

    NFU chief horticulture adviser Hayley Campbell-Gibbons has been touring the country to get growers’ views on the future direction of the industry. Here, she outlines the opinions of a panel of producers in Kent