Hayley Campbell-Gibbons
Hayley Campbell-Gibbons is chief horticultural adviser at the National Farmers' Union.
- Article
Rebel with a cause
As the Labour Party divides itself over Corbyn, Brexit and anti-Semitism, life peer and former farming minister Lord Rooker opens up to Hayley Campbell-Gibbons about leadership, the restructuring of UK politics and what Labour stands for today
- Article
Trading Places
As the deadline for the UK’s departure from the EU gets ever closer, NFU chief horticultural adviser Hayley Campbell-Gibbons analyses the fresh produce trade between the two sides and addresses the key questions facing the industry
- Article
- Analysis
Healthy and harmonious?
NFU chief horticulture adviser Hayley Campbell-Gibbons has been touring the country to get growers’ views on the future direction of the industry. Here, she outlines the opinions of a panel of producers in Kent