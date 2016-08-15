Ian Lewis

Ian Lewis is a freelance journalist based in Adelaide, South Australia, and owner of Lewis Agri-Food Chain Solutions, with more than 25 years of experience in both the public and private sectors in Australia, Asia and Africa. As an agri-food and agribusiness specialist, Ian has expertise in sector and value chain analysis; review and upgrading strategies; market and export analysis and development; international competitiveness and policy development in developing and developed countries.