Jennifer Zhang
Jennifer Zhang is China business development manager at Fruitnet Shanghai, Fruit Media International’s China office. Originally from Sichuan province, Jennifer joined Fruitnet in 2019. She previously worked for the British Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China, Skin Chemists (UK), ShiftView (Spain) and more recently Simple Group as head of marketing and business development.
Contact info
- Email:
- jennifer@fruitnet.com
- Article
Trade picking up at Huizhan Market
Shanghai wholesale market reports continued improvement in trading activity and sales volumes for imported fruits