Kirstin Barney
Kirstin Barney is a student of agribusiness management at Newcastle University
Just a little Crussh
Crussh has jumped on board with one of the UK’s biggest food trends by turning its Soho store entirely vegan for January
Farm unions warn over no-deal Brexit
Four UK farming unions send letter to MPs reminding them of their responsibility for maintaining the UK food supply
China a target for British organics
Select committee into promoting British food raised the potential of China as a new export opportunity for organic produce
Grayling defends controversial freight contract
The transport secretary said Seaborne Freight could provide additional capacity for shipments in the event of a no-deal Brexit
FoodCycle hits 1m meal milestone
Community food project has now served almost 500t of surplus food to vulnerable people at community meals across England
Retailers unwrap festive record despite slowdown
British supermarkets enjoyed a record Christmas haul of £29.3 billion, but growth was less than half on last year
Aldi reports record-breaking Christmas
Discounter says sales broke £1 billion barrier in December, including the busiest trading week in its history