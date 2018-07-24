Maicol Mercuriali
Maicol Mercuriali is editor and social media manager at Italiafruit News, which is published by Agroter.
- Article
Waiting game for Italian apple growers
Comment: good things should come to those apple producers who wait for the fruit to be right for consumers
- Article
Think Fresh: Put value at centre of strategy
New research into the perceived value of fresh fruit and veg in Italy suggests more emphasis on taste is required
- Article
Brainmarketing: see what shoppers really think
A groundbreaking method of analysis is being used to monitor consumer responses to fresh produce in supermarkets.