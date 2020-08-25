Matthew Neidlinger

Matthew is responsible for global product management, including new product discovery, project execution, and product marketing content for in-transit cargo monitoring within Emerson’s Cold Chain business unit.



Matthew has worked in the HVACR industry for ten years. His roles have included marketing, planning and product development responsibilities with an emphasis on delivering new products and solutions to customers.



Matthew earned a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from Indiana University.