Peter Crosskey
Peter is a bilingual English-French journalist with a specialisation in the French food industry and related French language areas, particularly technical applications.
He is currently UK web correspondent for ARC 2020, an EU-level NGO platform making the case for sustainable farming in the current round of Common Agricultural Policy reform negotiations.
Contact info
- Email:
- peter@crosskey.co.uk
- Article
French public sector holds up
Despite a drop in meals served in the French foodservice sector, public sector buying has remained stable
- Article
Supermarkets share écotaxe opposition
Leclerc, Intermarché and Système U shut their regional stores in Brittany for one hour as a show of defiance
- Article
Carrot study reveals trends in France
The study from CTIFL shows that 14 per cent of French shoppers don't buy carrots, while many school canteens omit the vegetable from their meals
- Article
French road tax plans face delay
Less than 2 per cent of lorries using French roads have registered for compulsory tax scheme due to start October
- Video
Trade concerned over French lorry tax
Industry not yet fully prepared for new road taxation scheme due to be rolled out from the start of October
- Article
EU watches French tax plan with interest
New lorry taxation due to be introduced from October could be extended to Germany and Italy, if successful
- Article
French road tax to increase cost of haulage
New laws due in autumn will see GPS counters fitted to lorries travelling on French roads