Tobias Gourlay
Tobias is former chief sub-editor at Market Intelligence, where he also worked as a contributing writer on titles including Eurofruit, Fresh Convenience and Trade Latin America.
Getting the most out of Ghana
Anthony Sikpa, president of the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (Fage), explains what must be done to get more of the country’s unique fresh produce basket onto European markets
Los Rancheros focuses on US
After success with fresh carrot exports to the US, the Mexican garlic specialist now plans to supply bell peppers and broccoli
Croatia: the impact of accession
Stanko Barbaric of Zagreb-based fruit company Fragaria considers the impact of EU membership on Croatia's fresh produce trade
Proud to be Fair for Life
Dutch importer-exporter gains CSR certification for several items and hopes 50 per cent of its turnover will come from certified products by the end of the year
FPAA acclaims Member of the Year
J-C Distributing president takes top honour at annual event in Arizona, where board of directors is also elected
DiMenna completes CPMA service
Outgoing CPMA chair reflects on "amazing experience"
CF Fresh changes name
Organics distributor marks twentieth anniversary by rebranding as Viva Tierra
Fyffes posts €1bn turnover
Tropicals specialist proclaims "very strong performance" in 2012
DMS ready to fund G3 plantings
Post-harvest operator offers to pay for NZ kiwifruit orchardists to convert from Hort16A to more Psa-resistant G3 variety
Urban agriculture hits new heights
A week after the conclusion of the second Urban Agriculture Summit in Sweden, the Staay Food Group won the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award for its City Farming concept. Is the industry now ready to embrace transformative solutions to the world’s food supply problem?
Heliospectra lights up plant science
Swedish tech firm unveils LED system to optimise lighting for plant growth
City Farming wins FLIA 2013
Netherlands-based firm's custom greenhouses with LED lighting take top prize at Fruit Logistica
Argentinean blueberry crop shrinks
Sendings around the world end up falling 5 per cent, despite fast start
Half of all food goes to waste
UK organisation reports that each year 2bn tonnes of food never gets eaten
Searching for sustainable solutions
Food Tank will try to fix the world's "broken" food system, alleviating hunger and obesity at the same time
Sweden hosts Urban Agriculture Summit
Linköping puts itself on fresh produce map with three-day event covering long-term improvements to global food supply
7-Eleven focuses on fresh produce
Convenience store operator wants to make fresh food sales 20 per cent of total sales
Peru seminar on traceability
An event in Lima offers exporters a chance to learn about traceability and other food safety issues in the fresh produce industry
Ecuador to cut banana plantations
Agriculture ministry says up to 20,000ha will be removed in order to control supply and improve quality
Food scarcity not the problem
Food Tank co-founder highlights ways to prevent waste across the food chain to the benefit of the global population