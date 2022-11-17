Wayne Prowse
Wayne Prowse is a leading market analyst for the global fresh produce trade. With 25 years of experience working in the fresh produce industry, Wayne has been director of Fresh Intelligence Consulting for over a decade, providing analysis and insights to industry, government, and private clients seeking to understand the global trade drivers and disruptors. He has prepared 12 editions of the Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook.
Statistics Handbook reveals shifts in Asia trade
Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook 2022 provides expert analysis of key trends in trade across 12 different Asian markets