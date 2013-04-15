Ademir Santini
Ademir Santini is the fruit and vegetable manager for Bayer CropScience in Brazil
FPC organises Dominican Republic visit
The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) and the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the UK is organising a trade mission to the Caribbean nation next month.
Sweeter grapes in Marialva
Bayer CropScience has changed the fortunes of grape growers in southern Brazil by providing specialised technical subsidies, assistance and products as part of the More Quality programme