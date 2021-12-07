Alistair Smith
Alistair Smith is international coordinator at Banana Link, a UK-based not-for-profit cooperative that works for fair and sustainable banana and pineapple trades.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.bananalink.org.uk
- Analysis
Are we turning the corner with Aldi banana price rise?
Banana Link's Alistair Smith looks at the implications of Aldi’s decision to increase the box price of bananas in 2022
- Article
Banana prices must include real costs
The argument between producers and distributors concerning banana prices is not about to go away
- Article
Aldi "don't seem to get it"
Following last year's outcry over unsustainably low banana prices, the retailer and its Ecuadorean exporters show they have failed to learn crucial lessons
- Analysis
Bananas: has a 'race to the top' begun?
Alistair Smith of Bananalink charts recent changes in the banana market and considers some promising new signs for producers