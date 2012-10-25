Jeremy Smith
- Article
Foods From Spain Showcases the best of Spanish
A Showcase at London's Four Seasons hotel served up an exciting variety of Spanish food and wines, and was attended by a wealth of buyers, importers and journalists.
- Article
South African top fruit packer achieves Nature's Choice first
Melpack (pty) Ltd becomes the first top fruit packing operation to receive Tesco's Nature's Choice accreditation outside of the UK.
- Article
M&S to study differences between tomatoes
Marks & Spencer is to invest in research to discover the differences in nutritional content between conventionally grown and organic tomatoes.
- Article
British raspberry production prepares for growth
UK raspberry suppliers target market expansion while enjoying healthy sales in the summer sun.
- Article
US lifts banana sanctions
The US has finally lifted $191.4 million of sanctions against the EU, following the moves towards a final resolution of the long-running banana trade war.
- Article
Consumers not wrong about supermarket profits, says Sustain
Sustain contests IGD report on consumer beliefs about supermarket profits.
- Article
Potato conference given go-ahead
The Adas/Syngenta potato conference will go ahead as scheduled, and will focus on ways of raising profits for the potato industry.
- Article
HDC announces studentship scheme
A new scheme, initiated by the Horticultural Development Council, aims to provide technically qualified people to work as industry-orientated researchers or growers.
- Article
South African growers form new marketing companies
Two new ventures in South Africa look set to boost the table grape, citrus and particulary the organics sector in the country.
- Article
Horticulture 2001 to coincide with Glee.
Horticulture 2001 will take place this year at the NEC Birmingham on September 16-18, the same time as the international garden and leisure exhibition (Glee).
- Article
Beckett lays out strategy for new ministry
At a press conference the new secretary of gives objectives for the newly formed minisry, suggesting a far greater emphasis on envirnmental issues and sustainability.
- Article
ITC rejects Chile dumping claim
The International Trade Comission has voted by five to one in favour of Chile and Mexico in the antidumping grape case.
- Article
US apple growers to be compensated for 2000 losses
Legislation will be introduced in the US this week to provide US apple growers who lost out last season with compensation to the tune of $250 million.
- Article
Survey shows dire state of UK agriculture
A survey by Lloyds TSB shows that UK agriculture was in trouble even before the outbreak of foot and mouth, and that many farmers are struggling to make ends meet.
- Article
Inflation rises attributed to fruit and veg prices
The high price of certain seasonal fruit and vegetable products, such as potatoes and salads, has caused inflation to rise, says the British Retail Consortium.
- Article
New chair to take seat at Assured Produce Scheme
Professor Chris Payne, formerly chief executive of HRI, is to replace Chris Barnes as head of the Assured Produce Scheme from August 1.
- Article
HRI looks for peat alternatives for strawberry growers
Due to the environmental damage involved with peat extraction from wetlands, HRI is trying to find a replacement growing medium.
- Article
Ministry of the environment, food and rural affairs replaces Maff
A new ministry, headed by Margaret Beckett, has replaced Maff in a government post-election shake up.
- Article
Sun World to Market Pavich organic grapes
Sun World's Californian volumes have been supplemented by nearly 1 million cartons following the supreme court's decision that it can become the exclusive marketer for Pavich organic grapes.
- Article
Salvesen to push ahead despite profits drop
Although its profits dropped by 2.3 per cent last year, logistics group Christian Salvesen still intends to go ahead with its European expansion plans.