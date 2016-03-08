Jordan Figueiredo

Jordan Figueiredo is the founder of the @UglyFruitAndVeg campaign, which campaigns to reduce food waste by advocating the sale of imperfect fresh produce in US retail stores. After co-chairing the successful Zero Food Waste Forum and managing the groundbreaking Feeding the 5000 Oakland in October 2014, Jordan created the successful Ugly Fruit and Veg campaign. In his day job, he works with Castro Valley Sanitary District in California, helping business, schools, and the community to recycle, compost, and reduce waste.