Martyn Fisher
Martyn Fisher is a former News & Online Editor at Fresh Produce Journal.
Martyn had joined the industry-leading Journal and associated titles as a Staff Writer in September 2013.
He now works as the Editor of Better Wholesaling, and can be found on Twitter via this link.
Abel & Cole's unique way to educate on bee necessity
The ethical food business, which sells organic food nationwide, expects to welcome up to 180,000 honeybees this summer
Morrisons pledge as My Local faces administration
My Local owner Greybull Capital has announced its intention to put the firm into administration, lining up KPMG to act as administrator
Strawberries set to outsell bread and milk at Sainsbury's
Retailer expects the very British berry to be its top-selling item for the next four months
Staples sees labour costs rise as pre-tax profit halves
Veg giant recorded a turnover of £76.9m for the year to 31 August 2015, while pre-tax profit slumped from £1.6m to just over £800,000
Pod launches 'wonky' produce smoothies
Several months in the making, the idea behind the products is to help with the reduction of food waste across Pod's 22 restaurants
Interview: Hochfeld's man on a mission
Richard Hochfeld has quietly gone about its business to become one of the UK’s most valuable fresh produce firms. Martyn Fisher meets its managing director Alan Guindi
Radish market hots up
Martyn Fisher reports on what those involved in the production, supply and promotion of radish think is holding back the product
Poundland sees profit plummet after buying 99p Stores
The deal to buy its discount rival, which has sold fresh-cut packs of fruit, has eaten into Poundland's profit margin
London has chips with cheese, but the Midlands has gravy
Research from online food ordering platform Hungry House claims to reveal the chip condiment of choice for regions of the UK
Veggie Prêt experiment 'like a Beyoncé concert'
Sales at the branch have rocketed by 70 per cent, and there is talk of expanding the scheme to every fourth Prêt store
Asda CEO Clarke to be replaced by namesake
Walmart hopes Sean Clarke and his level of experience will help him 'reposition' Asda in a competitive market
Aldi teams up with Farm Africa for produce project
The supermarket has pledged to donate £260k to fund Growing Futures, a project that works to educate young people in sustainable agriculture
Wilson's Country targets time-starved consumers
The range, launched under the Northern Ireland firm’s ‘You Say Potato’ brand, represents a diversification into the convenience category
Florette salad pack due to tot up £2m in sales in one year
The 'superfood' mix has proved a big hit with consumers, with over 550,000 households reportedly buying the product since June 2015
Ayrshire Earlies edge closer to PGI status
It is hoped such a move will boost the product's presence over the Scottish border
Roger Burnley in line to be Andy Clarke's Asda successor
Asda's incoming chief operating officer Roger Burnley, who is not set to start his new job until October, was being lined up as his successor
Packaging giant wins prestigious prize
Waddington won a gong at the Worldstar Global Awards - the premier packaging event - in Budapest, Hungary, for its H-PET Hydrozorb product
Sainsbury's to launch courgetti item with a twist
Dried courgetti nests using Italian courgettes set to hit the shelves at the retailer later this month
'Challenging' market sees Sainsbury's sales slump
In the previous quarter, sales had risen for the first time in two years at the big four supermarket
Fresh produce man set for epic African adventure
Max MacGillivray and companions will motorbike their way to Cape Town, visiting a number of fruit and veg growers along the way