Matthew Crouch
Matthew Crouch has led marketing functions across multiple businesses and industries over the last 15 years. He is the founder of independent brand journey consultancy, Soto.
Matthew won the 2016 Marketer of the Year Award for his work launching the Sumo Citrus Mandarin brand across Australia.
Contact info
- Email:
- mcrouch@freshmax.com.au
- Article
Moving from awareness to affinity
Marketing expert Matthew Crouch explains the power of brand affinity
- Article
Ensure informed brand decisions
Marketing expert Matthew Crouch explains how a thorough audit process can make your brand a standout
- Article
Covid-19 changes brand landscape
Marketing expert Matthew Crouch examines the pandemic’s impact on fresh produce brands
- Article
E-commerce and provenance go hand in brand
Marketing expert Matthew Crouch underlines the importance of brand storytelling in the online world
- Article
Outsourcing your (marketing) life
Efficiency is key when it comes to developing a winning marketing campaign, according to Freshmax Group's Matthew Crouch
- Article
Capturing content effectively
Freshmax Group's Matthew Crouch offers practical advice on maximising marketing content
- Article
The shifting sands of equity
Freshmax Group's Matthew Crouch examines the value of brand equity in the fresh produce industry