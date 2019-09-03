Arab world dominates for Egypt

Egyptian exports of agricultural crops fell by 0.7 per cent during the period between September 2018 and February 2019, dropping to 1.91m tonnes at a value of US$1.14bn, according to a report from the country’s Agricultural Export Council (AEC).

Around US$414.9m of this figure, or 41 per cent, came from exports to the Arab world in this six-month period, Mubasher Info reported. Some 913,719 tonnes of Egyptian agricultural exports (48 per cent) were sent to Arab countries, the AEC revealed.

Around 393,880 tonnes of crops were exported to the European Union (EU) at a value of US$291.57m, the report added.

Meanwhile, around 384,000 tonnes were sent to non-EU countries in Europe at a value of US$176.8m.

A further 195,080 tonnes were exported to markets in Asia at a value of US$108.32. Egypt also exported around 13,460 tonnes of crops valued at US$10.41m to other countries in Africa, while approximately 10,230 tonnes valued at US$12.28m were shipped to North and South America and Australia.