Ben Walker
Lady tastes good
New potato variety Lady Christl wins top award for taste and flavour in BPC showdown.
BPC boosts potato sales
BPC promotions score for sales in latest campaign.
Big on the Tyne
Giant fruit plant opens near Newcastle.
Del Monte takes over Fisher fresh produce
Latest: Del Monte has saved the jobs of Albert Fisher fresh produce workers, as it takes over the collapsed giant.
Ferryfast switches site
Ferryfast produce is settling in to its new home.
Fresh Produce Consortium cheif receives MBE
FPC's Doug Henderson hounoured in Queen's birthday list.
Sainsbury's claims exotics firsts.
Sainsbury's is marketing yellow tamarillos and on-the-vine kumquats to the UK consumer.
Tesco unwraps new banana campaign
Tesco takes rare step of promoting its bananas - already one of the fastest selling fresh products in the UK.
Five-a-day the winner as obesity loses status
Obesity re-classified a "non-disease" by UK health chiefs.
Injured broccoli wins London marathon
A injury-hit stem of calabrese finishes London marathon in major shocker.
Beckham's banana kicks
Bananas aid England captain's recovery, as sausages dropped.
Monkey not so magic for banana lovers
Monkey mayor fails to deliver on free banana pledge.
England's boys all vegged up
England team chefs order football stars to eat their greens.
Return of the swamp thing
Swampy returns to eco front line.
Fairtrade's finest meet for first time
Top Fairtrade growers from across the world rendevous in London to discuss strategy for the future.
Veg stars as boffins host cool party
Twenty crazy scientists toast the queen amid chilly surroundings.
Sainsbury's squares up to new tins
The latest gimmick from the increasingly bizarre world of the multiples is square tins - so beans lovers can stack them neatly.
EFSIS rolls out to Scandinavia
Inspection and certification specialist EFSIS rolls out to Scandinavia, as part of global expansion.
Bramley growers to battle it out
Entries have opened for the ninth annual awards.
Multiples post stunning jubilee sales
Major retailers Tesco and Sainsbury's report booming retail sales of fresh produce as millions celebrated the Queen's jubilee.