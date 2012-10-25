Elspeth Waters
- Article
Spain ranks second at FL
With 311 exhibitors Spain was the second-largest exhibiting country at this year’s Fruit Logistica.
- Article
Technology key to UK success
UK horticulture needs to focus more than ever on new technology to achieve high production at low cost, according to an industry economist.
- Article
SH expansion for organic pest control solution
Insect pest control provider Exosect has launched its organically certified Exosex CM in New Zealand in conjunction with Bio-Gro NZ.
- Article
Hungary unveils trading jv
Hungary introduced a new trading company - Dalza Hungária - founded by major producing organisations Délkertész and Mórakert.
- Article
Dole supplier gains Rainforest approval
A Dole supplier has earned Rainforest Alliance certification for one of its Costa Rica farms.
- Article
Plums swing towards surfeit
The plum market is in delicate balance as several weeks of shortage are about to end with a dramatic surge of product expected next week.
- Article
Ghana responds to Fairtrade demand
Ghanian producers are hoping to cash in on the boom in demand for Fairtrade, with their ongoing investment of energy and capital in sustainable pineapple production.
- Article
Covent Garden makes headway on redevelopment
The redevelopment of New Covent Garden has taken a major step forward, after the Covent Garden Market Authority (CGMA) and tenants agreed a brief to secure the long-term future of the market.
- Article
Swiss apples for upmarket consumers
Swiss exporters have received international acclaim for several new apple varieties.
- Article
Hungary reports production boost
Hungary enjoyed an increase in overall fruit production last year but adverse weather conditions resulted in the country importing more than it exported for the third year running.
- Article
New logistical centre for Hamburg market
HQL Hodorff Qualitätslogistik GmbH rounded off 2006 with the opening of a new logistics centre at Hamburg's main market.
- Article
Sweet pear treat only at JS
Sainsbury’s has signed a two-year exclusive agreement for new pear variety Pear Drop.
- Article
Only organic pomegranates from Tunisia
Tunisia’s pomegranate exports are entirely organic, according to its agricultural marketing agency.
- Article
Brazilian presence pays off at FL
Brazilian representatives were out in force at this year’s Fruit Logistica after racking up millions of dollars worth of business last time around.
- Article
Ifco's new generation of green crates
Ifco Systems introduced the first version in a new generation of crates.
- Article
German minister calls for better food pricing
A leading German official called for better pricing structures for food at the Fruit Logistica 2007 opening ceremony.
- Article
Koppert showcases premium novelties
Koppert Cress intrigued Fruit Logistica visitors with its premium products, which included seaweed, grown as cress, ultra-sweet tomatoes and plant-made vase, Venus.
- Article
Multi-million pound investment for UK top fruit
The single heaviest investment in the English top-fruit industry for a generation was revealed this week, with the announcement that a £6 million automated storage, packing and distribution centre is being built in Kent.
- Article
German call for pesticide sanctions
The German Association of Fruit and Vegetable Growers (BVEO) is calling for acceptance of unapproved pesticides
- Article
Honduran eyes EU opening
Honduran exporters of Asian veg set their sights on Europe at Fruit Logistica 2007.