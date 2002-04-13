James Ratcliff
- Article
Afrifresh helps township schools
South African produce exporter works with disadvantaged kids
- Article
E-Deal technology
New ecommerce technology released by VFM.net.
- Article
LEAF will receive multiple recognition
LEAF logo to appear in supermarkets. Government backs scheme with £175,000 grant.
- Article
The Greenery grows
Turnaround in fortune for The Greenery. Strong profits announced.
- Article
Wal-Mart loses ground in Europe
Wal-Mart loses out to European competition. US retail giant still expanding on native soil.
- Article
Ad campaign lands Tesco.com in hot water
Tesco.com found to have misled consumers. Complaint from Amazon.co.uk upheld by the ASA.
- Article
Bradford conference boost
Batley's conference a great success
- Article
UK is top organic consumer in Europe
The UK is Europe's biggest consumer of organic produce, says survey.
- Article
Asda named as UK's top employer
Newspaper poll rates Asda the UK's best employer. Supermarket chain praised for its benefits and training schemes.
- Article
US Apple industry in need of cash injection
Calls for emergency market loss assistance to the US apple industry rejected by House of Representatives.30 per cent of US apple growers stand to lose their farms.
- Article
Report knocks organic claims
Soil Association repudiates findings of new report. Authors say consumers are still in the dark about benefits of organic food.