Jane Mornement
Egyptian floral industry steady
Egypt i's cut-flower sector is enjoying a boom period.
Metal detectors wise up
A range of metal detectors suitable for bulk packs, freshly bagged salads or prepared fruit without the need for constant re-setting launches this week.
Morrison to sell-up if Safeway bid successful
If his bid for Safeway goes through, Sir Ken Morrison could be forced to sell 80 of his 119 stores to avoid the danger of monopolisation.
NFU responds to Budget
The rise in today's budget to the price of red diesel will cost the farming and food industry more than £20 million a year, said National Farmers' Union president Ben Gill.
BRC's mixed views on Budget
The British Retail Consortium has responded to the Chancellor's announcements in today's Budget.
Wal-Mart enjoys second year at the top
For the second year, Wal-Mart has been labelled as the US's largest company.
M&S sees growth in food sales
Marks & Spencer has issued its fourth quarter trading statement for the 11-week period to March 29.
Redbridge scoops hat trick with Six Continents
Six Continents Retail names Redbridge Caterfresh its supplier of the year for the third consecutive year at the 2003 Food Suppliers' Conference.
Marinker takes chair at BRC
The British Retail Consortium appoints Simon Marinker as its representative chair for 2003/2004.
Farming diversification report released
A study of diversification in the UK farm sector has been published by Exeter University's centre for rural research.
FTA welcomes MMS report
The Freight Transport Association has welcomed the Transport Select Committee's report on the role of Multi-Modal Studies (MMS) in managing congestion.
FTA issues pre-budget statement
With the budget scheduled for April 9, the Freight Transport Association (FTA) has issued its pre-Budget submission to the Treasury.
FDOC issues 5-a-day research findings
Research released today by the Florida Department of Citrus shows that although 75 per cent of UK mums are aware of the 5-a-day principle, there is still uncertainty over what constitutes a portion.
Hargreaves signs deal with Springdale
Hargreaves Plants Ltd, the South Lincs-based soft fruit producer, has announced an exclusive distribution contract with specialist novel crops company Springdale Crop Synergies Ltd, in Yorkshire.
Crop Protection Management unveiled
Defra minister Lord Whitty helped launch the Crop Protection Management Plan (CPMP) this morning at the National Farmers' Union headquarters in London.
High-street price rise
Prices rose during March, according to the British Retail Consortium with fresh produce playing its part.
Gardeners' delights
The top gardening aspirations of UK horiculturalists has been unveiled following a recent survey by Goldfish.
Supermarkets team up with Skillsmart
Two leading supermarkets have collaborated with Skillsmart on a new qualification designed especially for the retail industry.
M&S cements link with Salvesen
European logistics provider Christian Salvesen has announced the extension of its contract with Marks & Spencer for the provision of services for M&S's general merchandising operations.
Pugh joins Beacon
Fruit and vegetable processing company Beacon Foods has appointed Nigel Pugh as its senior technical research and development manager.