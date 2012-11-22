Lisa Kjellsson
Lisa Kjellsson is a former features writer and supplement editor at the Fresh Produce Journal.
- Article
Tomato growers still fear Morocco
Sectors in Spain, France and Italy continue to lobby Brussels for support in competing against non-EU suppliers
- Article
Brazil 'stops EU orange exports'
Increased phytosanitary demands on citrus entering the EU has forced Brazil's hand, according to Valencian group Ava-Asaja
- Article
Marlene wins social media award
VOG's apple brand receives Estrella de Internet for best Facebook page at this year's Fruit Attraction in Madrid