Matt Incles
Matt Incles is a senior consultant at Promar International, an international farm and agri-food consultancy based in the UK.
- Analysis
Analysis: The currency conundrum
Currency fluctuations are providing challenges and opportunities for suppliers. Matt Incles, senior consultant at Promar International, analyses the state of play
- Article
Greece on the brink
Analysis: Promar International's Matt Incles considers what impact a potential Greek exit from the euro could have on the UK
- Article
Europe’s wheel of fortune
Russia, the falling value of the Euro, and dropping fuel prices – Promar’s Matt Incles discusses the prospects for the Eurozone in 2015