Noortje de Leeuw
Noortje is Asiafruit's Hong Kong and China correspondent, based in Hong Kong.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +852 9105 7905
Indonesian mangoes make maiden voyage
Seafreighted Indonesian mangoes made their debut in Hong Kong last December, prompting interest in marketing opportunities across Asia
Large Chilean cherry crop to create pressure ahead of CNY
With Chinese New Year falling earlier than usual and a large cherry crop out of Chile, traders will be under added pressure to move fruit
Canadian cherries shine in China
Spurred on by their later availability and quality standards, Canadian cherries are making gains in the China market
US apples flood Vietnamese market
The Vietnamese apple market is floundering under the weight of increased US exports this year
Fruit import volumes soar in China
Growing prosperity and a favourable exchange rate are driving up demand for imported fresh fruit in China
Dinosaur brand sets foot into China
California stonefruit giant Kingsburg is launching its Dinosaur-branded pluot in Hong Kong and China this year