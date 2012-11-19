Ole Schack-Petersen
Ole Schack-Petersen became global head of commercial reefer management at Maersk Line at the beginning of April 2013. A former chief executive of Stockholm-based perishable logistics company LCL Group, he originally joined the AP Møller Mærsk group in April 2009 to head up its newly created Maersk Logistics division.
As director of global reefer logistics, Schack-Petersen helped establish the division - later rebranded as Damco - as a leading provider of third-party logistics for the perishables sector.
