Paco Borrás
Paco Borrás is chairman of the Export Committee at Freshfel Europe and former commercial director of Spanish fresh produce company Anecoop
- Article
Where next for Spanish citrus?
Spain’s citrus sector has changed radically in the past three decades. And the arrival of private capital is accelerating its transformation
- Article
Chilean cherries tip balance in stonefruit rankings
How has Chile managed to knock Spain off the top spot in the global stonefruit export rankings in just two years?
- Article
Strong start for Spanish citrus
First half of the season shows increase in volume and value across the category
- Analysis
Analysis: The cost of coronavirus
Who is bearing the extra costs of keeping produce workers safe and stores well stocked amid the pandemic?
- Analysis
Analysis: consumers rediscover taste for oranges
Oranges are not the only fruit, but in this time of crisis they are coming into their own, says Paco Borrás
- Analysis
Analysis: Spain rises to coronavirus challenge
In the first of a series of reports from the frontline, Paco Borrás analyses the industry’s response to the crisis so far