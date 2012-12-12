Rachel Sato-Banks
India looks into Walmart lobbying
The global retail giant is being investigated by the Indian government for the company's spending on lobbying to facilitate its entry into the country
Plantagon named as Red Herring finalist
Swedish company achieves recognition for innovation
Bharti Walmart suspends CFO
Global retail giant Walmart has suspended key staff at its Indian joint venture while it investigates bribery claims
Philippine banana exports to China rebound
Promising predictions for Philippine bananas as exports to China expected to increase by at least 5 per cent in 2012
Fruit demand brings logistics opportunities
Vast overland logistics developments are underway to improve efficiency and meet China's demand for imports from Thailand
CH Robinson introduces Navisphere
Logistics group updates integrated global tracking technology platform
US private labels outpace brands
Value-added private-label produce growth is outstripping brand sale growth by 2 per cent in the US
Maersk strengthens ties with Qingdao port
Container shipping giant says it will strengthen its cooperation with East China's Qingdao port
ICTSI takes over Hijo Port
ICTSI has acquired a majority stake in Philippine port operator through its subsidiary
Ready Pac launches fresh-cut pear range
New seasonal selections featuring fruits rarely seen in the fresh-cut produce category have been released
Philippines' 'pole-vaulting' problem
The Philippine government is to crack down on the practice of 'pole-vaulting' in the banana trade with an aim to recover dwindling exports
Blue Skies wins responsible capitalism award
UK supplier honoured for its commercial success and social responsibility
Slowdown in Brazilian exports
Maersk Line has reported a 0.6 per cent fall in Brazil's Asian exports during the third quarter, compared with the same time last year
Global deal pushes red-flesh apples
Fruit marketers from 11 countries are to collaborate on bringing new varieties of red-flesh apples to market within five years
Chilean cherry forecast down for 2012/13
A drop is anticipated in Chilean cherry exports as adverse weather conditions hit volumes, according to a report by Asoex and SAG
Damco records growth
Damco reveals 11 per cent growth in first nine months of 2012 compared with the same period last year
Fresh Produce India is Bangalore-bound
Leading conference event for the country's fresh produce industry returns on 4-6 April 2013
Talking Heads | Nitin Agrawal
Fruitnet.com talks to Nitin Agrawal, managing director of Indian grape exporter Euro Fruits, about his career so far and his thoughts on the industry
Future of Gulf in the spotlight
Speakers include Tia Borcharding of D-Quality Survey, Virginie De Beco of Fresh Del Monte and Mariana De Nadai of Unifrutti Asia
Talking Heads | Bert Wilschut
Fruitnet.com talks to Bert Wilschut, topfruit manager at The Greenery, about his career so far and his thoughts on the industry