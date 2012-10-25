Anna Sbuttoni
Anna joined the Fresh Produce Journal as a journalist in the summer of 2006, going on to become the journal's deputy editor as well as editor of new title Fresh Convenience. In December 2011, she left to join UKTV's Good Food Channel.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 0318
Brakes adopts rail link from Spain
Brakes has signed up to use the Eddie Stobart railfreight link from Spain to bring fresh produce into the UK for its subsidiary, Pauleys.
Italy to step up presence at Fruit Logistica
The Italian presence at Fruit Logistica in February is to be scaled up this year, with 34 exhibitors ready to fill out the dedicated Piazza Italia stand.
Stonefruit growth plan for RSA promotions
Promotional campaign continues in the UK with particular focus on increasing winter sales of South African stonefruit
Rudolph Day launches new season and website
New season Rudolph potatoes were promoted this week with a sample drop to retailers, restaurateurs and chefs and the launch of a new website.
Albert Bartlett set to launch in the States
Albert Bartlett is to expand into the US next year.
Sainsbury's pioneers 5 A DAY juice packs
Sainsbury's is pioneering juice packaging that allows consumers to control their portions and get their 5 A DAY.
Fenmarc confirms Crickmore's departure
Vegetable, potato and prepared produce supplier Fenmarc confirmed this week that Gary Crickmore has left the business.
Re:fresh countdown begins
There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Re:fresh conference and awards, which will see a glittering gala evening follow an afternoon of lively and interactive debate at the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel in London.
European stonefruit faces mixed outlook
The stonefruit season in Europe is facing mixed fortunes, with apricot output forecast to fall by 20 per cent year on year and the peach and nectarine harvest likely to be in line with 2010.
MorePeople to sponsor IFST lecture
Executive search specialist MorePeople is sponsoring the Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST) 2011 lecture.
The Kent Potato Company names manager
The Kent Potato Company has appointed Brian Edwards as general manager.
Florette launches major new TV campaign
Florette is launching a major new TV campaign in a bid to boost sales during the prevailing hot weather.
Monaghan launches mushroom campaign
Monaghan Mushrooms is running a radio and PR campaign to boost mushroom consumption over the summer.
Bumper sales bring cheer to UK suppliers
Sales of many British summer lines have soared to unprecedented levels on the back of prolonged warm weather.
G's Marketing reshuffles board
G’s Marketing has announced changes to its board of directors following the departure of its commercial director in March.
Former Tesco director joins Henderson Brown
Former Tesco UK produce buying director Peter Fry has joined recruitment firm Henderson Brown as a business consultant.
SCA Packaging launches palletainers
SCA Packaging has developed a range of bulk produce palletainers aimed to be more efficient for transport and use of space.
Nationwide makes Times list
Nationwide Produce has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing international companies in the UK.
‘Maltby Eight’ kicked out after Borough row
Borough Market has kicked out eight traders as a bitter row over the establishment of a new market took a new twist this week.
McCain pulls out of sweet potatoes
Potato giant McCain no longer has a presence in the sweet potato market after the withdrawal of a key product.