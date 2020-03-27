Ari Goren
Ari Goren is a freelance writer and works for Israeli company UMS Trade.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +972 8932 8660
- Fax:
- +972 8932 8662
Israeli youth mobilised to pick fruit
Youngsters will fill vacuum left by Thai and Palestinian workers unable to enter the country
Agrexco's Shlomo Tirosh to retire
The Israel-based fresh produce group's CEO is retiring after 16 years in the role
Mixed bag for Israeli citrus
Competition from China is threatening Israeli pomelo exports in Europe, while old varieties are being uprooted for new
Exports from Israel on the up
Israeli exports of fresh fruit and vegetables have grown by 11.4 per cent during the first half of 2009
Jaffa resists recession
Although the recession has brought many difficulties, Israeli Jaffa citrus exports have managed to grow in some key markets
Sharp fall in Israel's fruit export turnover
Total agricultural export turnover fell 21 per cent during the first quarter of the year