Chloe Ryan
Chloe Ryan is a freelance contributor to the Fresh Produce Journal. She has previously worked as a senior reporter at The Grocer and Meat Trades Journal, and regularly writes for a wide range of food industry publications.
Flower business gears up for annual peaks
Ahead of the busiest period of the year in flower traders’ calendar, Chloe Ryan analyses the latest developments in the floral sector
Can fruit and veg make you a 'super' human?
With a huge range of claims and counter-claims in the media about the benefits of fresh produce, Chloe Ryan asks scientists for their view of the debate
The organic balancing act
While new figures show retail sales continuing to decline, organic operators believe there are clear indications that the sector is in recovery and has a rosy future
Produce World sites get BRC A* nod
Vegetable grower receives top rating during unannounced audits at three of its sites
£100k boost for Welsh horticulture firms
Welsh horticulture businesses get £100,000 boost from the Welsh Assembly's Supply Chain Efficiency Scheme
Leeks on track for Christmas
Summer weather boosts leek supply allowing crops to catch up
Government axes SAWS scheme
Growers' representatives react with fury to government decision to cut seasonal workers' scheme
Britain’s melon opportunity
British producers insist the development of home-grown melons is not just a fad but a real commercial opportunity, writes Chloe Ryan
Berry Drive
The berry market has had a boost from summer weather, but the long-term concern is over how to maintain its impressive growth curve, writes Chloe Ryan
Profits down at Morrisons
Challenging market conditions hit like-for-like sales and, in turn, overall group profit
Farm charity gets the Barfoots treatment
Farm Africa was the beneficiary at Barfoots' recent fundraising auction
Food Fortnight celebrates British harvest
British Food Fortnight is seeking to reinvigorate the tradition of the harvest festival with a series of events this autumn
IGD predicts huge growth for online
Triple-digit growth is forecast for online grocery shopping
Bayer pledges €1bn of extra investment
Chemicals giant says increasing demand from farmers necessitates more innovative agricultural solutions
Potato prices set to rise
Spot prices are predicted to increase after dry weather led to lower yields
Sales and profits rise at Fyffes
Banana specialist consolidates the progress made in 2012 with a further increase in turnover and profit
Freshfel lobbies EU health ministers
Fresh produce organisation calls on governments to support the Vienna Declaration with promotional cash
New £1m melon room for Morrisons
Supermarket moves melon-processing operations to Thrapston site in Northamptonshire
Sustainable energy centre launched
New collaborative project calls for fresh produce companies to get involved in energy-saving research
NFU urges chefs to back British
Vice president Adam Quinney tells the nation's chefs they can help reverse the trend of declining self-sufficiency